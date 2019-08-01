Key trio back for Catalans while Charnley absent for Wire

Warrington will remain without Josh Charnley for their trip to Catalans on Saturday.

The Wolves winger was absent for their Challenge Cup semi-final win over Hull FC and has not been named in their 19-man squad to face Catalans. He’s replaced by Sitaleki Akauola, who returns from suspension.

Catalans have been boosted by the return of three key stars ahead of the clash.

Greg Bird, Samisoni Langi and Kenny Edwards are back in the squad, replacing Matty Smith, Benjamin Jullien and Lucas Albert.

Dragons: Gigot, Mead, Wiliame, Langi, Casty, McIlorum, Edwards, Garcia, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, Whitley, Da Costa, Goudemand, Maria, Romano, Yaha, Kasiano, Tomkins.

Wolves: Akauola, Austin, Burrell, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Livett, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford.