Tigers move into top eight with win over the Cowboys

Wests Tigers moved into the top eight in the NRL with a 28-4 win over North Queensland Cowboys in front of 10,016 fans at Leichhardt Oval.

The Tigers pulled clear in the first quarter with three tries. Esan Marsters took in Luke Brooks’ kick and showed strength to shrug off Murray Taulagi then Robbie Farah snuck over from dummy half. Paul Momirovski added the third when he cut inside from the left and momentum took him into the in-goal.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys had two tries disallowed in the first half: Shane Wright was pulled back for a forward pass and Kyle Feldt’s try wasn’t allowed due to an obsturction in the build-up.

Mbye’s penalty increased Wests’ lead to 18-0 after half-time before the Cowboys finally troubled the scoreboard with 15 minutes to go through Feldt. But with two tries in the final ten minutes, the Tigers sealed their win. Benji Marshall put Marsters through a hole before Brooks did the same for Chris Lawrence.

Tigers: Thompson, Momirovski, Mbye, Marsters, Nofoaluma, Marshall, Brooks, Aloiai, Farah, Clark, Garner, Chee-Kam, Matterson; Interchanges: Eisenhuth, Mikaele, Twal, Lawrence

Tries: Marsters 2, Farah, Momirovski, Lawrence; Goals: Mbye 3, Momirovski

Cowboys: Drinkwater, Feldt, Hess, Opacic, Taulagi, Morgan, Clifford, McGuire, Granville, McLean, Cooper, Wright, Taumalolo; Interchanges: Asiata, Scott, Bolton, Molo

Try: Feldt

