Key trio back for Hull ahead of crucial Cas clash

Castleford Tigers have recalled Matt Cook for Thursday’s pivotal clash with Hull FC.

The Tigers will leapfrog Hull with a victory heading into the final game of the season given their superior points difference.

Cook replaces Jacques O’Neill in the squad for the visit of a Hull FC squad that will feature Albert Kelly, Ratu Naulago and Mark Minichiello after they recovered from injury.

They replace Kieran Buchanan, Jordan Lane and Joe Westerman in the squad.

Tigers: Blair, Blare, Cook, Ellis, Holmes, Maher, Massey, Mata’utia, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Rankin, Sene-Lefao, Smith, Trueman, Turner, Watts.

Hull: Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Bowden, Minichiello, Connor, Matongo, Fash, Manu, Paea, Logan, Ellis, Naulago, Satae.