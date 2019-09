What should the RFL do about St Helens' Chairman Eamonn McManus's criticism of Challenge Cup Final referee Robert Hicks?

Accept the truth of what McManus was saying and take steps to improve refereeing standards

Invite McManus to Red Hall for a private meeting with Match Officials Director Steve Ganson

Ask both McManus and Ganson to debate refereeing issues on this week's edition of RLBackChat on FreeSports TV this Thursday.

Fine McManus personally for his intemperate criticism of the Challenge Cup Final referee.

Fine the St Helens club while reprimanding their Chairman for his comments.