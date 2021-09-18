Keyes to leave Hull KR

Hull KR have confirmed that halfback Joe Keyes will leave the club at the end of the 2021 season.

After starring in the Robins’ Magic Weekend victory over Leigh Centurions, the Enfield-born Keyes, who celebrated his 26th birthday on Friday, has struggled for game time at Hull College Craven Park this season, but will leave the club with its best wishes to find more regular game time elsewhere.

He joined the Robins in 2020 from Bradford Bulls, having previously played in Super League with London Broncos.

“After many discussions with Joe, we sat down together and I think the best thing for him and his career is to go and be a starting player and play regular rugby,” said Rovers coach Tony Smith.

“I’d like to thank him for everything and we will be keeping an eye on him for the coming seasons and watching him develop and get better. It’s been a pleasure working with him so far and I shall look forward to anything that might happen in the future.”