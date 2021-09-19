Tigers confirm Kenny Edwards signing for 2022

Castleford Tigers have confirmed that Huddersfield Giants forward Kenny Edwards has agreed to a one-year loan deal at The Mend-A-Hose Jungle for the 2022 season.

New Zealander Edwards, 32, began his professional career in the NRL with Parramatta Eels, where he spent five years before coming to Super League to play for Catalans Dragons (2018 & 19) and most recently the Huddersfield Giants (2020 & 21). He follows in the footsteps of other former Giants players Suaia Matagi and Jordan Turner.

Edwards will replace the departing Oliver Holmes in the back row for the Tigers next season and he is looking forward to the opportunity to play under the Tigers’ incoming coach Lee Radford.

“I can’t wait, and it is amazing for me. I spoke to Radders back earlier in the year, and to finally get it done, I am over the moon,” he told the Tigers’ website.

“I am good mates with Suaia Matagi and Jordan Turner, who I was with at Huddersfield last year. I was speaking to Suaia because he started at Castleford in the pre-season and from the get-go said how professional it was. He loved the pre-season and I actually started to get a little jealous.

“The way he and Jordan have sort of turned their careers around while being there. JT has turned into one of the best wingers in the competition this year. The style of footy that Castleford plays, I really think it is going to suit me.”

When asked about the opportunity to work under Radford, Edwards revealed that Radford had been interested in getting his signature earlier in his career and that he is delighted to be getting the chance to play for him now.

“When I first left Australia and was heading this way, my good mate Bureta Faraimo, who was at Hull FC with Radders, gave me a call and said they were keen to get me. At the time I had my heart set on Catalans Dragons, but I have had a bit of history with Radders in the past.

“I have spoken to players who have played under Radders and I know the way he likes to coach. Speaking to Radders a little earlier on in the year and when he was pitching for me to come to Castleford, everything he said pretty much summed me up as a player. He has been able to win a couple of Challenge Cups with Hull FC and to be able to start working with him, I can’t wait.

“I wish I could start pre-season next week and when the season starts next year, hopefully, we can be all guns blazing.”

Radford himself admits that he sees Edwards as a key signing.

“I am so excited about working with Kenny, I’ve actually tried signing him on a couple of occasions, so to get to work with him now, I’m buzzing,” said Radford.

“I love the energy he brings on a matchday, he always plays on the edge of right and wrong and has a fantastic skillset for a backrow player.

“I am sure Kenny will be a great addition to an already strong left edge.”