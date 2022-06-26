King to rule as an international leader

HULL KR head coach Tony Smith believes the Ireland captaincy will help make George King a better player.

The 27-year-old prop was last week given the honour by new Wolfhounds coach Ged Corcoran ahead of this autumn’s World Cup.

King, a former Warrington Wolves and Wakefield Trinity player, has ten Ireland caps to his name including playing in all three of their matches at the previous World Cup in 2017.

Smith was delighted to see King given the role and said: “He’s very patriotic when it comes to Ireland.

“He doesn’t speak with an Irish accent but he’s very, very passionate about representing Ireland and always has been,” said Smith.

“I was his coach (at Warrington) when he first got called up and he was very honoured by it. It means a whole lot to him.

“It’s good for his development and gives him some extra responsibility, which I think is good. He’s got to lead from the front and that’s a good thing for Kingy’s game.

“He’s always looking to learn and wanting to improve. He’s aware of the things he needs to address as well, in order to be a good leader. It’s a great opportunity for him.”

King said of taking on the captaincy: “It’s a truly remarkable honour. I’m so thankful to Ged for picking me as captain of such a vastly experienced group of lads.

“I’ve been on this journey with Rugby League Ireland for a few years now and it means so much to me every time I pull the shirt on and represent my country and my proud family over in Ireland.”

Meanwhile, backrower Luis Johnson had surgery last week on a ruptured pectoral and is unlikely to play again this season.

Johnson suffered the injury in Hull KR’s defeat to St Helens a fortnight ago, which was only his fourth appearance of the year after a lengthy lay-off with a foot injury.

“He’s handled it really well,” said Smith of the latest blow for the 23-year-old.

“Once upon a time it might have rattled him but he’s taken this one in his stride.”

Willie Peters, who will take over as Robins head coach from next season, last week told Toohey’s News Podcast in Australia that props Rhys Kennedy and Jesse Sue, from Brisbane Broncos and Newcastle Knights respectively, and Parramatta Eels centre Tom Opacic will sign for Hull KR in 2023.

He said: “There are three (available overseas quota) spots and the guys we’re going to get are Rhys Kennedy, ‘Jesse’ Sue and Tom Opacic. They’ll add to what we’re doing.”

