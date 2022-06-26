Wigan props on right track – Singleton

BRAD SINGLETON has always felt that his fellow props Liam Byrne and Ethan Havard were on the path to success and is sure they will only get better.

The young pair recently signed new deals at Wigan Warriors, with Byrne now contracted until the end of 2025 and Havard until 2024.

Wigan’s youthful pack came under criticism at times last season but Singleton says the experience has stood Byrne and Havard in good stead; both are now constants in a Wigan team challenging at the top of the table and were part of their Challenge Cup success last month.

“It was always going to happen with the more game time they’ve got,” said Singleton, one of the experienced figures in Wigan’s forward ranks at the age of 29 and with two Super League Grand Final wins under his belt at Leeds Rhinos.

“They’re big bodies but they’re very young in age. It was more a waiting game. I know they’ve been playing quite a lot but this year they’re reaping the rewards for their commitment and their discipline.

“The world is their oyster. They’ve both got potential; physically they’re as big as any prop in the league, and it’s probably just about experience now. They’re 21 (Havard) and 22 (Byrne).

“I wouldn’t like to put any pressure on them. If they don’t nail it every week, I hope people don’t come down on them, because in five or ten years you’re talking about two top-notch props.”

Singleton says a big period of the season now awaits the Warriors as they build-up to a play-off challenge.

He has been impressed with how focus switched straight back to Super League after their triumph at Tottenham, with coach Matt Peet keeping their feet on the ground.

“He was very specific in the message he gave us after the win,” revealed Singleton.

“He said ‘wear it, you are champions, you’ve done something special – but stay humble’.

“We weren’t in great form (and he told us) we’re not nines or tens (out of ten). I thought that was great.

“You can feel that hunger. No one has rested on that Challenge Cup. Everyone sees the bigger picture, which is the Grand Final.

“You are nowhere near it now and no performance now will win you it, but you need to take those steps forward and get the performances right and build your form.

“This period before the play-offs is probably one of the main parts of the season. Play-offs are about rising to the occasion but you need to be focused now to get that.”

