Masi Matongo on in-form York City Knights’ progress ahead of Barrow Raiders TV clash

Masi Matongo says that while York have big plans for the future, they’re taking it one match at a time as they plot a route to the Championship play-offs.

The powerful prop joined the City Knights during the close-season after making 54 Super League appearances for Hull, knowing his new club’s ambition is to make the top-flight themselves.

The Minster City side head to Barrow for the latest Premier Sports-screened Championship clash tonight (Monday, May 2) chasing a sixth straight league win and an eighth in ten games this season.

And Matongo, who made the England Knights performance squad back in 2018, told League Express: “We’re just keeping our heads down, working hard and taking it match by match.

“Featherstone and Leigh are both really strong sides, but other when we play them, what they do is out of our control.

“We just want to carry on developing and improving and see where it takes us.”

Matongo, who is combining his rugby with working as a personal trainer in Hull, says long-serving Ford has built a well-balanced squad and created a happy camp.

“It’s an enjoyable place to be. We have a good mix, and with the likes of Chris Clarkson and Danny Kirmond, great role models who are always ready to help the rest of us,” he explained.

“The coach is really good on the tactical and organisational side, and always ensures we are well briefed on the opposition.”

York, who have a clear threat in six-try former Sheffield centre James Glover, will be trying to put the brakes on Barrow winger Theerapol Ritson, who has crossed twelve times this year.

And Matongo added: “They will be difficult opponents, especially on their own pitch.

“Tee is really quick and strong and a lethal finisher, and they have plenty of other good players as well.

“Cumbrian sides are always strong and tough to play against. We got turned over at Whitehaven in the Challenge Cup, and we’ll be ready for a dogfight at Barrow.”

Barrow have re-signed Salford forward Jack Wells, 24, on loan after his spell at the club earlier this season.

Barrow 21-man squad: Luke Cresswell, Theerapol Ritson, Shane Toal, Jarrod Sammut, Nathan Mossop, Carl Forster, Danny Langtree, Jarrad Stack, Jake Carter, Charlie Emslie, Bradd Crellin, Gary Wheeler, Ellis Gillam, Josh Wood, Sam Brooks, Anton Iaria, Danny Morrow, Ryan Shaw, Brett Carter, Sam Eseh, Jack Wells.

York 21-man squad: Matty Marsh, Joe Brown, James Glover, Jacob Ogden, Will Oakes, Brendan O’Hagan, Jamie Ellis, Masi Matongo, Will Jubb, Jack Teanby, Chris Clarkson, Pauli Pauli, Jordan Thompson, Sam Davis, Ronan Dixon, Marcus Stock, Danny Kirmond, Liam Harris, Myles Harrison, AJ Towse, Joe Porter.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.