West Wales Raiders call on RFL to act over potential medics shortage

West Wales Raiders Chairman Andrew Thorne fears Rugby League faces a future shortage of doctors who meet the current guidelines for game-day duty.

He believes the Rugby Football League should consider adjusting their rules to ensure there are sufficient medics to cover matches.

Thorne says the League One club were “gutted” to have to forfeit their recent home game against Doncaster, who were awarded a 48-0 victory.

The Llanelli-based Raiders have finished bottom of the third tier in each completed campaign since their launch in 2018.

And they have had a hugely difficult start to this season.

Ahead of their game at North Wales Crusaders, Ash Bateman’s side were at the foot of the table without a point, with a points difference of minus 262 after conceding 234 in the three matches before the Doncaster cancellation.

They also lost 96-0 at home to Swinton in the second round of the Challenge Cup.

However, Thorne says the club is committed to carrying on and he is confident their next home game, against Keighley on Saturday, will go ahead without any hitches.

“As a club, we are here to stay,” Thorne told League Express.

“It was solely an issue with medical cover. Of the four doctors called on previously, all were unavailable through work or personal commitments,” he explained.

“We sought the help of both the Scarlets (one of four regional Welsh rugby union teams) and the Football Association of Wales, but still drew a blank.

“That’s indicative of the current shortage of doctors, in a large part, because of the pandemic.

“I fully understand the need for adequate medical cover at matches, but perhaps the RFL need to be more flexible.

“Already well-qualified doctors must undertake extra courses in order to cover matches, and I think that, given the amount of burn-out due to the pandemic, it’s going become harder to get enough who tick all the boxes.

“It will be felt more in the outlying areas to start with, but in time, I think it could also become a problem in the heartlands.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.