Kristian Woolf pays tribute to “unique” Alex Walmsley ahead of St Helens testimonial

St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf has paid tribute to Alex Walmsley as a player “unlike any other” he’s worked with ahead of the forward’s testimonial match.

Walmsley will be the focus of attention on Friday night as his testimonial year begins with a game in his honour at the Totally Wicked Stadium against Leigh Centurions.

The 31-year-old prop is entering his tenth season at St Helens and his current boss Woolf said he was fully deserving of his testimonial.

“The best way to describe Al is that he’s unique,” said Woolf. “He’s a player unlike any other I’ve had the pleasure of dealing with before.

“There’s the sheer size of him but also the athleticism, the power. He’s got a real intelligence about him on and off the field, he’s a real unique blend of a player. That’s why he’s so hard to handle for an opposition player.

“The other thing about him is he’s got a genuine desire to be the best front rower, and he’ll put himself in the best positions to be that.

“I’m extremely proud to be involved in him in general but certainly to be involved in the game that’s as special to him as this one is. It’s very deserving for the service he’s given to the game as a whole over here and St Helens in particular.

“I know he’s a bloke we’d rather have on our side, and he’s one we all enjoy playing with and being part of his success.

“Every position on a rugby league field is tough but there’s none that are any more uncompromising than playing front rower.

“He’s done that for 10 years at the highest level and been at the top of his game for a really long period of time, and that’s what makes him a special player.

“And he has had some really significant injuries – go back a couple of years and he had a significant neck injury which is really difficult for players.

“To overcome those challenges and have that longevity of success and be as dominant as he has for such a long period of time, is what makes him really special and why he is really deserving of a testimonial.”