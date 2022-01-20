World Cup community investments exceed £15 million

Rugby League World Cup 2021 (RLWC2021) has announced the latest recipients of its CreatedBy large grants for community clubs and organisations. As part of the tournament’s wider InspirationALL social impact programme, the five new projects take the total investment so far to over £15 million.

Delivered by RLWC2021 in partnership with the sport’s national governing body, the Rugby Football League, Sport England and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport, the CreatedBy programme is a funding investment made available by the government in 2016 to support growth in participation in the sport.

The programme is dedicated to improving the environments where Rugby League takes place, giving people more and better opportunities to engage with the game and to get active. RLWC2021’s CreatedBy project has now seen more than 200 grants awarded.

The latest projects to get underway with the CreatedBy large grant are:

St Helens MBC & Haydock Warriors

The project will see the development of a senior 105m x 70m natural grass pitch within a low-level spectator fence at King George V (KGV) Playing Fields in Haydock. In addition, the project includes car park development, fitting CCTV on site, the purchase of a tractor mower to ensure a high level of maintenance, and 40-foot storage container for holding the maintenance equipment. The funding will contribute towards the overall works with the development forming part of a larger scale project, which includes repositioning of the senior and a junior size sports pitches, enhanced pathways to establish an internal circuit for walking, jogging and cycling, plus an outdoor trim trail and upgraded children’s play area to encourage active lifestyles.

Bradford MBC (ARCH/Queensbury)

This project will see Bradford MBC fit out the shell of an existing clubhouse, providing internal walls, drainage, services and finishes. Externally, the project will provide car parking and access works. The design comprises of four changing rooms, a meeting room and club/function room for use by Queensbury ARLFC. The Hub will provide the community with a much-needed home base in a community partnered with Queensbury Running Club, Queensbury Cycling Club, Queens of the Mountain plus others to build a base with the aim to promote sport and activity at all levels, providing a facility for people of all ages and abilities to use.

Sharlston Rovers

Sharlston Rovers £150,000 project will see the club’s existing changing facility extended – seeing two additional changing rooms that will offer capacity for new players and age groups, as well as an officials’ changing and accessible WC. The club have a strong history in Sharlston, with the junior section a new development which has gone from strength to strength. They are looking to grow their women & girls’ section, but current facilities are holding them back from this.

Hemel Hempstead ARLFC

The club have been awarded a large grant with the purpose of refurbishing and upgrading the changing room facilities to help Hemel Hempstead ARFLC as it looks to develop a Super League team for women, and champion the growth of the female game.

Farnley Falcons

This grant has been awarded to create two additional changing rooms, new toilets, referee changing and an improved social and kitchen space that supports the club’s growth using modular units.

Jon Dutton, Chief Executive of the Rugby League World Cup 2021, said: “This is another brilliant milestone for us, as we have now delivered over £15 million in large grants. As a tournament, it has always been our aim to make a positive impact on people’s lives across communities, as well as creating great memories for Rugby League fans. This initiative is providing support to community clubs who are crucial in developing the sport from grassroots level, all the way through to the professional game.

“The five latest projects that have been awarded large grants via our CreatedBy Capital grants programme all showcased a real desire to develop the sport, as well as supporting those playing Rugby League in their local area.

“We know that these grants will be instrumental in the growth and continued development of the sport. Rugby League World Cup 2021 would like to wish all the grant recipients the very best of success and we look forward to seeing the finished outcomes.”