Kristian Woolf rates chances of St Helens stars being fit for Leeds Rhinos clash

St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf expects to have forwards Alex Walmsley and Morgan Knowles available for the trip to Leeds Rhinos on Friday.

However, both prop Matty Lees and outside back Will Hopoate have been rated as “50/50” for the Super League game.

Walmsley and Hopoate have been out with hamstring injuries while Lees has an ankle issue and Knowles missed the Challenge Cup win at Whitehaven too following a knock to the shoulder.

“We should have Al back,” said Woolf ahead of this week’s game. “That’s not completely finalised yet, there’s a bit for him to get through this week. Like with all players, if there’s any risk there we won’t take it.

“Morgan Knowles will be in the same boat. He’s a more-than-likely but it’s the same scenario.

“At this stage, Matty Lees and Will Hopoate are probably 50/50. We’ll see how they progress.”

Saints will likely face a Leeds side under an interim boss, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, following the resignation of Richard Agar last week.

Woolf says the Rhinos’ current predicament, joint-bottom after only one win from their opening six Super League games, does not reflect the strength of their squad.

“Obviously they’re not sitting where they’d like to be sitting,” he said. “I think if you ask most people including myself where we thought they’d finish before the start of the year, most would have said they’re a top-four side, when you look at their roster.

“Things haven’t worked for them so far this year but at some stage there’s always a chance of that changing.”