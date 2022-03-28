Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors stars handed bans following Challenge Cup games

Leeds Rhinos’ Brad Dwyer and Wigan Warriors’ Thomas Leuluai have both been given one-match bans.

Dwyer has been suspended for Grade A tripping, for the offence which saw him sin binned during the Rhinos’ Challenge Cup capitulation against Castleford Tigers, and he will now miss the visit of St Helens in Super League on Friday.

Leuluai has also got a one-game ban, for Grade B dangerous contact after the tackle which injured Salford Red Devils’ James Greenwood in their cup win.

The Wigan halfback will subsequently be sidelined for Thursday’s home league clash with Hull FC, but will be free to play in their Challenge Cup quarter-final against Wakefield Trinity the following week.

Warrington Wolves pair Mike Cooper and Daryl Clark were both given penalty notices for a high tackle and tripping respectively in their defeat to Wakefield, but have not received a ban.

Likewise Alrix Da Costa of Catalans Dragons for a late hit on a passer, while Salford’s Ryan Lannon has been handed a caution for dangerous contact.