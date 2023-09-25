Kyle Amor on impact of Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook and James Roby retirements at St Helens

FORMER St Helens prop Kyle Amor has predicted that the club will struggle to replace Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook and James Roby next season.

McCarthy-Scarsbrook last week announced that this season will be his last in the game after 18 seasons as a professional player, while club captain Roby made the same announcement earlier in the season.

“Louie is hands down the best bloke I’ve ever come across in Rugby League,” Amor told League Express.

“He’s a competitor and a bundle of energy. Off the field, he’s the most respectful bloke and an absolute diamond.

“He’s an absolute gem and he will leave a huge void next year. He’s the energy of the group. You hear him before you see him. Saints will struggle to replace him and Roby. It’s a double whammy.

“James is Rugby League immortality. They have had incredible careers. They’ve played for so long and they’ve won multiple trophies.

“The game has changed so much throughout their careers, but they’ve always been able to adapt.”

McCarthy-Scarsbrook last week made the 370th appearance of a Saints career that has brought five Super League titles (with the club currently chasing a sixth, hosting Warrington Wolves this Saturday in a play-off eliminator), four League Leaders’ Shields, a Challenge Cup and a World Club Challenge.

He said: “It’s been in the pipeline for a long time. My body is screaming at me, saying ‘time to retire’.

The Londoner will be staying up north, having been accepted into the Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service.

“I can’t see myself in an office, I don’t think anyone wants me in an office. So I’m going to try and be a fireman,” he added.

“It’s a big step forward into the real world; I’m looking forward to it.”

Before then, McCarthy-Scarsbrook is keen to bow out on a high with Saints by winning one final time at Old Trafford.

“That would be class, obviously. You want to win as many trophies as you can and be up there knowing you’ve done your best,” he added.

“It’d be nice to finally get a ring because everyone in my family has got one apart from me – they’ve all taken mine off me!”

Saints confirmed a number of other departures last week, including Tongan international centre Will Hopoate after an injury-plagued two-year spell at the club.

Dan Norman will also be released, alongside Academy products Jumah Sambou, Lewis Baxter, Dan Hill, Matty Foster, Dan Moss and Taylor Pemberton.

