Mark Applegarth admits ‘failure’ as new owner pledges Wakefield Trinity success

MARK APPLEGARTH admits he “failed” as Wakefield Trinity coach after their relegation, with Daryl Powell set to succeed him as a takeover by local businessman Matt Ellis comes to fruition.

Wakefield’s 25-year stay in Super League is over, and they are preparing for life in the Championship with Powell, who left Warrington Wolves in July, incoming on a four-year contract.

Wakefield say agreement for the club to be acquired by Ellis, who runs online retailer DIY-Kitchens, has finally been reached, subject to legal completion.

Powell, 58, won the League Leaders’ Shield with neighbours Castleford Tigers in 2017, and also coached Keighley, Leeds and Featherstone earlier in his career.

The 38-year-old felt the sting of relegation, sealed when Wakefield lost their penultimate fixture at Leigh Leopards in extra time, as keenly as anybody, with Trinity his hometown club and one he represented as a player for five years.

“Ultimately I failed in that we’ve been relegated,” he reflected.

“That stings personally and professionally and hurts more being a Wakefield lad.

“The buck stops with me and that’s part of the responsibility of being a head coach and it’s something you live with for the rest of your life.

“There’s a lot to reflect on, some things I’ve got right and other stuff, if you had your time again, you’d do differently, but that’s all part of the experience.”

Although Powell endured a difficult season-and-a-half at Warrington, the move for his services still represents a strong statement by Wakefield.

Under his charge, Castleford reached three major finals, albeit losing them all, while he topped the Championship table three seasons running when coach of Featherstone Rovers.

Current Wakefield chairman John Minards said: “I am delighted that we have reached agreement with Matt for this deal to go through following months of discussions and working together through what has been a very difficult time on the field.

“Despite the disappointment of relegation, the club is in a great position for success in the near term.

“The East Stand is almost open for business and its completion marks the end of a significant phase of our stadium redevelopment.

“In addition, our recent submission to the RFL in respect of (club) grading contains very positive metrics, particularly in the areas of financial strength and fandom.

“Put together with the impact of the new facilities which will be included in 2024, we anticipate a very favourable outcome when grading comes in for the 2025 season.”

Meanwhile Ellis has written an open letter to Wakefield supporters revealing what his approach will be as he takes over the club.

“I have been working with Michael (Carter) and John (Minards) over the past few months regarding the takeover of the club and now terms have been agreed and the deal is at the final stage I feel it is appropriate to write a statement to our loyal supporters,” he wrote.

“I am sure just like myself and everyone associated with the club you are feeling deeply saddened by the club ultimately failing to maintain Super League status for the first time since 1999.

“This is not through a lack of effort from Mark Applegarth but ultimately we haven’t been good enough. We now need to move on to the next chapter in the club’s history. It is my intention to complete the takeover of the club in the next 14 days.

“I have supported the club since going to watch a game at Oakwell (the home of Barnsley FC) in 1999 where we successfully beat St Helens. I have always been a sports fanatic but since that day, Rugby League was the game for me and Trin were the team for me. I am originally from Barnsley but I have lived in the Wakefield area since 2010.

“The journey of owning the club in my mind really started in 2020 when my company DIY Kitchens agreed to become the club’s main kit sponsor. 2020 wasn’t the right time due to work commitments but when (CEO) Michael (Carter) expressed a desire to leave the club earlier this year I felt the timing was right this time.

“It is vital that future success on the field and initiatives off the field in the areas of Stadium, Finance, Community and Fandom are fully geared to our eventual successful pursuit of IMG Grade A status.

“Plenty of work ahead but what I can guarantee is that I will give 100 percent to achieve all the above at the club. I love a challenge and whilst relegation is not what anyone wants, we can turn it into an adventure.

“Let’s get the feel-good factor back at the club whilst going to visit some grounds we haven’t been to for many a year. Let’s prove to everyone in the Championship what a big club we are and support the team in numbers home and away.

“Daryl will put together a team that will give its all and make you proud. We will organise a fans forum with myself and Daryl once the deal is completed and we will be announcing new signings in the coming weeks and months.”

