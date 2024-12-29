Kyle Eastmond issues pre-season update as coach settles into Halifax Panthers role

HALIFAX PANTHERS coach Kyle Eastmond summed up the first stage of pre-season training as ‘less is more’ – and will now ramp things up ahead of a first pre-season match on Sunday week, January 12.

The Shay side welcome Warrington, where the dual-code England international has worked on the coaching staff, in a testimonial for winger James Saltonstall.

The Wolves Academy product, born in Halifax, is one of a number of players who have stuck with the club despite this year’s financial issues, and is on board for an eleventh season.

Halifax, who are confident of coming through a Wednesday, January 29 High Court hearing brought by HMRC, have also made a number of new signings, with more to follow.

Australian second rower Owen McCarron has moved from Whitehaven, halfback Jack Hansen from Sheffield, back Owen Restall, prop Ronan Dixon and backrower Brad Graham from Dewsbury and after a lengthy loan spell last season, outside back Charlie Graham from Keighley, Halifax’s hosts in a pre-season game on Sunday, January 19.

“The new signings have bedded in well, there are some characters there,” reported Eastmond, 35.

“They’ve been welcomed to the fold by the existing lads, and everyone has been receptive to my ideas.

“It’s been a good start, with a focus on building relationships and simple hard work on defence, attack and mindset.

“You can’t get away from the importance of that simple hard work at this stage of pre-season.

“I’ve set down the principles I like to operate to, and we’ve concentrated on those areas.

“For me that’s the key – there’s no point in throwing a hundred things at the players, you have to set the foundations.

“Now we’ll start to ramp things up, and the pre-season games will be a part of that process.”

Eastmond’s first competitive game will be the Challenge Cup third-round tie at home to Thatto Heath Crusaders or Orrell St James on the weekend of January 25/26.