Barrow Raiders captain explains retirement U-turn

BARROW RAIDERS skipper Jarrad Stack will continue to lead the club at the age of 37 after changing his mind over retirement to sign a one-year contract extension.

The Australian second rower who has made the north-west of England his home turns that age on February 13.

Stack joined Barrow for the 2017 season after eight with Workington, and has topped 300 matches and 110 tries in the UK.

He has captained the Raiders since 2020, and said the response of his team-mates, coach Paul Crarey, and supporters to his initial decision to call time on his career contributed to his U-turn.

“It’s been a very hard year mentally with things going on in my personal life, and I needed some time to myself,” he explained.

“The constant messages were a big factor in me wanting to come back.

“I know I’ll be 37 soon after the season starts, but I also know what I can offer and so does the club.”

Crarey said: “After a tough year on and off the field, it was no surprise Jarrad decided to retire, but after a few weeks away where he could reflect and relax, he has decided to give it a go for another year.

“Already a club legend, Jarrad goes above and beyond and brings an incredible attitude and leadership skills.

“I would personally like to thank everyone who contributed to part-fund Jarrad’s contract (via the supporter-led 1875 Club). Without that, it wouldn’t have been possible.”

Director of rugby Andy Gaffney added: “We’re delighted to get this deal over the line.

“Jarrad has been an integral part of the Raiders for many seasons and is one of the most consistent performers at this level, both in attack and defence.”

Barrow will host their dual-registration partners Salford in a pre-season match on Saturday, January 18.

That follows home pre-season games against Whitehaven on Sunday and Workington seven days later.