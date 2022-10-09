Lachlan Lam excited for Super League shot under his father at Leigh Centurions

Lachlan Lam is glad to be following the family way as his father Adrian plots a long-term Super League future for Leigh Centurions.

Leigh are back in the top flight after capping a memorable campaign by beating Batley in the Championship Grand Final.

A 25th successive win in all competitions – and 32nd in 34 games over the year – earned a fourth summer-era shot at the big time.

Leigh have never lasted more than a season, but former Wigan coach Lam, who has signed a two-year contract extension and will be right-hand man to Australia coach Mal Meninga at the World Cup, believes he can buck that trend.

His 24-year-old son, signed from Sydney Roosters in July and along with Nene Macdonald and Edwin Ipape, one of three Centurions in Papua New Guinea’s World Cup squad, is on board for next year.

And the halfback, who made 31 NRL appearances and was Leigh’s man of the match against Batley, is happy to continue working under his dad.

“He’s been a big influence, and to have been part of a moment like the Grand Final win with him is pretty special,” he said.

“At the start of this year, I didn’t think I’d be experiencing something like this with such a good group of boys.

“I’m still at the start of my career, so to be looking to Super League is a bit of a surreal feeling.”

The Centurions have a number of this season’s stars, including hooker Ipape, threequarter Macdonald, winger Josh Charnley and halfbacks Ben Reynolds and Joe Mellor, still under contract.

Super League overseas quota regulations mean changes to the squad are necessary, and Adrian Lam explained: “There will be some rotation of players, and we’ve known that if we went up, that would be the case.

“There have been plenty of conversations between (owner) Derek Beaumont, (operations manager) Neil Jukes, (head of rugby) Chris Chester and me, and we have invested well, with players, and hopefully the right ones, coming in.

“There’s an understanding between of us of what we’re about and where we want to be, and that’s exciting.”

