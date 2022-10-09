New signings Leon Ruan and Luke Hooley excited to step up at Leeds Rhinos

Leeds Rhinos signing Leon Ruan is aiming make a quick impact at Headingley next season.

The teenage forward’s switch from League One outfit Doncaster was confirmed last week, with Ruan signing a three-year contract at Headingley.

He left Wakefield Trinity’s Academy to sign for the Dons last year and helped them reach the play-off final in the third tier.

Ruan’s performances had already long attracted the Rhinos, and he has been training with their first-team squad in recent months.

Having seen Leeds’ remarkable journey to the Super League Grand Final at close hand, he has ambitions to be a part of big things himself with the club.

“It has been an unreal experience so far, training with the Rhinos and getting to know them,” said the 19-year-old.

“It has been a bonus to be in that environment and I can’t wait to get started properly.

“I was part of the group at the Grand Final the other week and to get a taste of an occasion like that was brilliant. To get to a Grand Final and be part of it is what we all play rugby for.

“That experience has certainly encouraged my appetite and I want to help the team get there again in the years to come.

“My plan was always to try and get a shot at Super League. I wanted to get game time and the experience against men which Doncaster offered me.

“I have always backed my potential and it has been a journey to get to where I want to be.

“I am looking forward to a big off-season, so I can hit the ground running, grow physically and settle into the squad.”

Leeds also confirmed the capture of another former Wakefield youngster from the lower leagues last week, with Luke Hooley signed up on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old fullback – who was once a junior at Bradford Bulls when Leeds head coach Rohan Smith was at the club – has excelled in three seasons with high-flying Championship side Batley Bulldogs.

“To join the Rhinos is a dream come true, especially getting another chance in Super League with such a big club,” said Hooley.

“When I left Wakefield, I thought I was done and would never play in Super League. But it just goes to show if you work hard, enjoy your rugby again and get some games under your belt that anything can happen.

“Rohan was a big influence on my decision, I knew him from my time at Bradford and it was a no-brainer to work with him again.”

