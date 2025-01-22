Lachlan Lam makes admission on Leigh Leopards future, if he would play for another Super League club and urgency to get sorted

LACHLAN LAM has admitted that he will ‘do what’s best for him’ when it comes to his future.

The PNG international halfback signed a one-year deal with the Leigh Leopards last year, meaning he comes off contract yet again at the end of 2025.

Of course, the 26-year-old continues to be linked with a move back to the NRL in what seems like every passing week, but Lam’s focus is getting things sorted for his future as quickly as possible.

“I think some people would say it doesn’t worry them but they would be lying to some extent,” Lam told League Express.

“When you’re not sure what you’re doing in the future, it can play on your mind. Something similar happened last year where I wasn’t sure where I was at and it affected the first six to eight weeks of footy.

“As I started getting some clarity, I started playing better so I want it sorted sooner rather than later.”

So would Lam like to stay at Leigh even though he has aspirations to go back to the NRL?

“I would (like to stay) but I want to do what’s best for me. My partner is over here supporting me but I want to do what’s best for us whether that’s at Leigh or somewhere else.

“It’s a good club full of good people but you’ve got to do what’s best for you.

“I’m not desperate to go back to the NRL but the right team and the right deal would definitely make me want to go back.

“My family is at home and my partner’s family is in Australia too. It would be good to be around them often as it’s a long year.”

So why did Lam only sign a one-year deal with the Leopards last season for 2025?

“It’s hard to explain. The position I am in and the lack of houses on the market, it was sort of trying to do what’s best for me and come off contract at the right time to put myself in the best position to do what’s best for me and my family.

“I didn’t want to lock myself in for too long and not get the chance to get back to the NRL. It’s hard to do it, get what you want by having your cake and eating it.

“I would love to be able say that I would stay at Leigh for ten years but then each year would go back to the NRL if I could. One year was safe for me.”

Would Lam ever consider playing for another English club after being linked with Hull FC last season?

“It’s a tough question, I enjoy the people here, I enjoy the club and playing for my dad but whatever is best for me takes priority.

“And if that (moving to another Super League club) is the best thing for me than you never know. I do enjoy it here at Leigh, though.”