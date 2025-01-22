Salford Red Devils subject to takeover bid as RFL provides update on Super League club

THE RFL has confirmed that a takeover bid of Salford Red Devils has been lodged by a consortium in Australia.

Much has been made of Salford’s predicament in recent months, with the governing body instructing the club to undergo a firesale in order to find £800,000.

A number of players have been linked with moves away such as Nene Macdonald, Jack Ormondroyd and Marc Sneyd but there has been potential hope emanating out of the club in recent days about a potential takeover.

Such a takeover may help the Red Devils from selling off their best players in order to reach the £1.2 million sustainability cap imposed by the RFL.

Super League clubs met this morning to discuss the Salford issue, with the RFL confirming to the remaining 11 clubs that a takeover bid had been lodged to take ownership of the Red Devils.

The RFL was approached for comment by League Express to which they responded: “Clubs have been updated on the position at Salford, including ownership progress, whilst contingency planning goes on in the background.”