Lam hails Farrell’s contribution to Wigan

Wigan forward Liam Farrell has been hailed as the “ultimate professional” as he prepares for his testimonial match.

Adrian Lam’s side host Leeds Rhinos on Sunday week, January 19, to mark the start of the 29-year-old second rower’s benefit campaign.

And the head coach said: “Faz is the ultimate professional, and he’s got a great temperament.

“He always turns up, he’s an 80-minute player and the lads love him both on and off the field, because he’s a great person too.”

England international Farrell made a try-scoring debut for Wigan at home to Wakefield in April 2010, having joined the club’s Academy from Wigan St Patricks three years earlier.

He has scored 96 tries in 250 first-team outings and was the only Wigan representative in last year’s Super League Dream Team.

Speaking to Wigan Today, Lam continued: “Players like Faz, Sean O’Loughlin and Thomas Leuluai, they all have the same trait and that’s a tough mentality.

“They never give up and that’s why, as a player, you love playing with guys like that. You know what you’re going to get and that’s their best, every day.

“Faz is always thinking about how he can give more. If he phoned in ill one day, not one person would question it, because you’d know he’s genuinely sick, and I’m not sure you could say that for every player.

“The turning point of our season last year happened when he came back from injury. When we lost him, we all knew it would hurt us.”

The Leeds clash is one of three pre-season matches for Wigan, who also face London Skolars at the Honourable Artillery Company grounds at Moorgate on Friday, January 17 and head to Leigh on Thursday, January 23.

The Warriors host Warrington the first match of the new Super League season on Thursday, January 30.