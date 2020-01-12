Lam positive on new signing Clark

Wigan coach Adrian Lam reckons he has signed a potential diamond in Mitch Clark.

The former Junior Kiwi had to make do with 24 appearances in two seasons at Castleford, and finished the 2019 campaign at Championship side Leigh.

But Lam believes the 26-year-old prop, who started his career in the Penrith Panthers development system, will blossom this season.

“When he got here we found him pretty raw,” Lam told the Wigan Today website.

“But that’s good, it’s what you want to buy, and each week, you see him improving.

“By a quarter, or half of the way through they year, I think he’ll be on fire.”

Lam reckons Clark will provide vital competition for high-profile recruit George Burgess, Ben Flower, Tony Clubb, Oliver Partington, Liam Byrne, Joe Bullock and Morgan Smithies in the fight for a front-row berth.

“I think Mitch can bring a different element to our game,” added Lam.

“He’s tough and aggressive and carries the ball hard, and I know the other boys are looking forward to playing alongside him.”

The son of former Bradford player Trevor Clark, Mitch was born in England but raised in New Zealand.

He left Penrith for Doncaster ahead of the 2015 season, and also had spells at Bradford and Hull KR before being signed by Castleford.

“I feel I’m progressing as a player, and I’m ready to rip in here at Wigan,” he said.

“I’m keen to learn from the coaches and the other players, and I think the way Wigan play will suit me.

“I want to bring loads of energy and enthusiasm. I’ll put my body in the line and take hits for the team.”