Lance Todd Trophy voting breakdown with five Wigan Warriors players earning votes

BEVAN FRENCH won the Lance Todd Trophy for his performance in Wigan Warriors’ Challenge Cup final win over Warrington Wolves.

The Australian stand-off and reigning Man of Steel was in top form, laying on a try for Zach Eckersley, scoring a great individual effort of his own and having another try ruled out, all in the first half alone.

French is the first Wigan player to win the award for player of the match since Matty Smith did so in their 2013 success, with Huddersfield’s Chris McQueen claiming it in their 2022 win.

But there was only ever going to be a Warriors winner this time, with every single vote from members of the media going to a player on the winning side.

French won by a landslide, taking 25 of the 34 votes cast for one of the game’s most famous individual awards.

The others to earn votes at Wembley were captain Liam Farrell (three), halfback Harry Smith (three), forward Kaide Ellis (two) and fullback Jai Field (one).