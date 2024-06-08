Matt Peet hails standout Wigan Warriors qualities after historic Challenge Cup success

MATT PEET said he had full confidence all week that Wigan Warriors would win the Challenge Cup final.

Wigan were comfortable 18-8 winners at Wembley to claim a record-extending 21st crown.

It’s a fourth trophy in less than a year, meaning the Warriors join an elite group of teams to have held the Super League, League Leaders’ Shield, World Club Challenge and Challenge Cup titles at the same time.

“I felt we were in control,” said Peet, whose side surged ahead with tries from Zach Eckersley, Bevan French (who won the Lance Todd Trophy) and captain Liam Farrell.

“To be honest, through the week, I thought it would take a good team to beat this group.

“They have good players as well but we were connected in a way that is hard to break.”

Wigan had far from an ideal start, with prop Mike Cooper yellow carded inside two minutes for a high tackle.

“There are ebbs and flows in a game and events, certainly at the start, but a real strength of this group is the ability to deal with whatever comes,” said Peet.

“There are times in a game when things go against them but they rise to it, they almost seem to enjoy it.

“Credit that to the connection of the group, and the players that didn’t play today, the coaching staff, the whole club, the supporters and staff. The lads enjoy playing for all those people.”

Wigan’s victory came on an emotional day at Wembley as Rugby League paid tribute to Rob Burrow following the Leeds legend’s death.

“Rob is such a special character. We all love Rob Burrow and his family,” added Peet.

“It makes you think about your own life and the people you love. That was a side (of the day).

“When I talk about our motivation, it’s achieving something particularly special, to put that fourth trophy in the cabinet.”

