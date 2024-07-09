WIGAN WARRIORS and Warrington Wolves will make history when they take a Super League Round Three game to Las Vegas, Nevada in 2025.

Las Vegas Super League clash confirmed as full schedule and teams involved revealed

The game, which will be a Wigan Warriors Round 3 home game, will take place on Saturday 1st March 2025, kicking off at 1.30pm local time, 9.30pm in the UK. The game will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK.

The Full schedule of games is as follows:-

Game 1: Super League – Wigan v Warrington (1:30pm PST / 8:30am AEDT / 9.30pm GMT)

Game 2: NRL – Canberra Raiders v New Zealand Warriors (4:00pm PST / 11:00am AEDT / Midnight GMT)

Game 3: Test Match – Australian Jillaroos vs England Women (6:00pm PST / 1:00pm AEDT / 2.00am GMT)

Game 4: NRL – Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks (8:30pm PST / 3:30pm AEDT / 4.30am GMT)

The two rivals will become the first teams to play a Super League fixture in the United States. Wigan and Warrington famously played a friendly at Milwaukee’s County Stadium 35 years ago in front of 17,000 supporters, which Wigan won 12-5.

The trip will be complemented by a series of events in ‘the city that never sleeps’ that will ensure any travelling fan of any team will create memories for a lifetime.

The game will form part of the NRL’s Las Vegas extravaganza and is the second year that rugby league has been played in the city following on from last year’s inaugural event which featured a double header of NRL action featuring South Sydney, Brisbane, Manly and the Sydney Roosters and which drew in a crowd of over 40,000.

NRL sides Penrith Panthers, New Zealand Warriors, Canberra Raiders and Cronulla Sharks will also compete in the 2025 event along with England and Australia Women who will feature in a Test match between the two nations.

The involvement of Super League has been driven by the Wigan Club with Chief Executive Kris Radlinski working closely with Warrington counterpart Karl Fitzpatrick.

Radlinski commented: “I think many of us in the UK watched the games in Las Vegas earlier in the year and wished they could be a part of it, either playing or supporting. I spoke to my board about the possibility and there was a unanimous desire to be part of the occasion.

“I wrote to Peter V’landys and explained that we were an ambitious club and to kindly consider us for future events. Peter responded positively and put me in contact with his NRL executive team and for the last few months, we have been working through ways to make this happen.”

Radlinski added: “Through my long lasting relationships with Simon Moran and Karl Fitzpatrick at Warrington, I knew that they had similar ambitions and when I spoke to them about it, they jumped at the chance to take part.”

Warrington Wolves Chief Executive Karl Fitzpatrick said: “First of all credit must go to Kris Radlinski, Mike Danson and the Board at Wigan for driving this project. When approached about this opportunity we were onboard from the outset. This initiative is fully aligned with our Club’s positioning and ambitions.

“Playing in one of the World’s best entertainment destinations at a stunning venue is going to be an exciting and memorable experience for our supporters, players and partners. It will also put Super League on the map in a sports market full of opportunity.”

Fitzpatrick added: “The Vegas games earlier this year really captured the imagination and showed the Rugby League world what can be achieved by thinking and aiming big – next year it is going to be even bigger and to be part of this concept is going to be really special.”

Rhodri Jones, RL Commercial Managing Director added: “To have Betfred Super League featuring when Rugby League returns to Las Vegas in 2025, as well as an historic international fixture for England Women, is a mouthwatering prospect and a huge opportunity for the sport. We are looking forward to working closely with Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves, our commercial and broadcast partners and the NRL to ensure the weekend is another massive success.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast