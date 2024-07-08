Ex-Super League veteran Gareth Widdop suffers horrendous skin injury for Halifax Panthers against Sheffield Eagles

FORMER Super League veteran Gareth Widdop has posted a photo on social media after suffering a horrendous skin condition for Halifax Panthers whilst going up against Sheffield Eagles on Friday night.

Widdop, who signed a deal with his hometown club after two years with Castleford Tigers in Super League, was part of the Fax side that lost to Sheffield on Friday night with a scoreline of 28-0.

However, if the result wasn’t bad enough to take back home to The Shay, then the aftermath of the 4G pitch at the Olympic Legacy Park in Sheffield.

A horrific burn-like skin issue is present on Widdop’s leg and knee which looks incredibly sore.

Warning: Not for the faint-hearted!

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast