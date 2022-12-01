Latest on NRL and RFL investigation into Victor Radley and James Bentley following alleged bust-up

THE NRL is said to be waiting on the Rugby Football League before deciding what sanction – if any – Victor Radley will be given following an alleged James Bentley bust-up.

Over two weeks has now passed since the alleged altercation occurred inside the England hotel with Bentley accused of headbutting the Sydney Roosters star after the latter allegedly came to the aid of his coach Shaun Wane.

It is understood that the NRL integrity unit again made contact with the RFL yesterday wanting to know the latest in the investigation, according to the Daily Telegraph.

That being said, it is less likely that action will be taken given the fact that there is no police report or official complaint

Though the alleged actions about what happened on that night have varied, Bentley is alleged to be the instigator and Radley the one who allegedly defended himself.

IRL boss Troy Grant said at the time that because England’s World Cup tournament had ended when the incident happened, it was no longer under his governing body’s jurisdiction.