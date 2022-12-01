Warrington Wolves new signing reveals why he left Super League rivals Wigan Warriors to join Daryl Powell

WARRINGTON Wolves new signing Matty Nicholson has revealed why he left Super League rivals Wigan Warriors and why he does not regret the move to Cheshire.

Nicholson was one of three players to move to Warrington mid-season with Matt Dufty and Thomas Mikaele also coming over from the NRL early.

For the 19-year-old, it was a magical debut in his first game for Wigan, scoring two tries in a defeat to the Huddersfield Giants, but, after being asked by a Warrington fan at a recent fans’ forum event whether he regretted the move to Warrington, Nicholson was adamant that he did not.

“No, obviously I came at a time when it was tough and on my debut we won and I thought things might be changing but they didn’t,” Nicholson answered.

The Warrington recruit also explained why he took up the chance to join the Wolves despite Wigan giving him his Super League debut.

“It was never about that though, it was about the playing opportunity which Warrington have given me and they’ve given me the number 12 shirt this year which is massive for me really.

“I’d have never got that at Wigan, I know that for a fact. I’ve never regretted it (the move to Warrington).”