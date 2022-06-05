Peter Fox’s daughter says latest Featherstone Rovers-Bradford Bulls clash will stir happy memories

Peter Fox’s daughter Sue says the latest clash between Featherstone Rovers and Bradford Bulls – the two clubs the legendary late coach was most closely associated with – will stir happy memories for the whole family.

The clubs meet at the Millennium Stadium in front of the Premier Sports cameras tonight (Monday, June 6), with Rovers the current holders of the Peter Fox Memorial Trophy after their 32-18 away win in April.

Fox, who died aged 85 in February 2019, had two spells at the helm of each, guiding Featherstone to Challenge Cup glory in 1973 (against Bradford) and bringing successive league titles to Odsal in 1980 and 1981.

He also coached Wakefield Trinity, Bramley, Leeds, Yorkshire (winning all six of his War of the Roses clashes between 1985 and 1991), England and Great Britain, whom he led to an 18-14 win over Australia at Odsal in 1978.

That came after a playing career with Featherstone, Batley, Hull KR, Hunslet and Wakefield.

As well as Sue and her sister Karen, he left wife Joan and granddaughters Olivia (Sue’s daughter) and Ellie (her niece), and she said: “Of course we all miss him so much, especially my mum.

“His achievements in Rugby League have been well documented, and we’re very proud of them, but he was also a fantastic husband, father and grandfather, and just very committed to and passionate about everything he did.

“He was strict, but it’s fair to say myself and Karen, Olivia and Ellie were the apple of his eye, and he did everything he could to make sure we were well looked after got the best possible education and start in life.

“He trained and worked as a draughtsman, and I think that background was reflected in his attention to detail, whether he was helping us with our homework or preparing notes on forthcoming opponents.

“We went to almost all the matches he was coaching, so we know both Featherstone and Bradford well, but he also attended a lot of other games to scout players and opponents, and I often went with him.”

Sue says the esteem in which her father is held in the Rugby League world is a real source of comfort.

“After he died, as well as lots of cards, there were so many complimentary messages on social media,” she added.

“My sister collated and printed them out and made a scrapbook, which I know mum still looks at.”

