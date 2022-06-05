‘Most proud I’ve been’: Matt Peet delighted to see Wigan Warriors back up Challenge Cup win

Matt Peet says that Wigan Warriors’ achievement of backing up their Challenge Cup triumph with a league win was “the most proud of the group I’ve been this year”.

Seven days on from Tottenham glory, Wigan managed to safely come back down to earth with a comeback win at Castleford Tigers.

It’s been a hugely impressive start to the season and Peet’s tenure and the Warriors’ head coach was particularly delighted by the professionalism of his players to get straight back to business after the high of Cup glory.

Peet said: “I’m really, really pleased; we spoke about it at a group and looked at the fact that only two teams in the last ten years have done it.

“We thought it was a good marker for us and where we are as a group, as players and staff.

“It’s probably the most proud of the group I’ve been this year. We’ve had some good wins but I think this is a standout one.

“I was really impressed with the fact that (beaten Cup finalists) Huddersfield managed to get a result at Catalans, and I’m proud that we could do the same.”

Castleford coach Lee Radford joked last week that his Hull FC team had “turned up drunk” to the matches after their two Challenge Cup triumphs.

Peet was glad to see his players get the balance right between celebrating their achievement and preparing sufficiently for the next assignment in Super League.

“I’m happy because, whatever we did, the lads have turned up,” he said.

“When you know you can trust your players like that, then you don’t have to concern yourself all the time with the process.”

Next up for Wigan now is a trip on Friday night to Salford Red Devils, against whom they almost came unstuck in April’s reverse, requiring a thrilling late Jai Field winner.

Peet said: “We’ve got improvements in us and we want to keep building. Salford will be a really stern challenge.”

The Wigan coach has a concern over centre Iain Thornley, who “tweaked his knee” early in the Castleford game.

Thomas Leuluai could come back into contention at Salford after being rested following his Cup final heroics, but fellow halfback Cade Cust will be absent after having dislocated his elbow at Tottenham.

Loose forward Morgan Smithies won’t be able to play again until the Magic Weekend next month, after receiving a four-match ban for two controversial tackles in the Cup final.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.