Leading rugby league agent advocates why York should be given Super League spot

LEADING rugby league agent Craig Harrison, of Show Me The Money UK, has advocated why York Knights should be given a spot in Super League.

In recent weeks and months, the tide in rugby league has been changing, with a 14-team Super League being mooted as well as ten-team European Super League.

With the sport firmly divided into two camps, the likes of Toulouse Olympique, London Broncos, Bradford Bulls and York Knights are patiently waiting to see if they can ever reach the promised land of Super League – and stay there.

Whilst there is a great deal of support behind Toulouse, London and Bradford from separate quarters, York have not really been championed.

Now Harrison is determined to put the record straight.

“The facilities, there is a state-of-the-art stadium in York with an 8,500 all-seater which opened in 2020,” Harrison said on The Full Eighty Minutes podcast.

“It meets all Super League standards and has hosted major events such as Rugby League World Cup fixtures in 2021.

“It has comprehensive training facilities and it benefits from elite level training infrastructure including upgraded 3g pitches and strength and conditioning equipment.

“As a player, you have to choose between Bradford, London and York, where do you want to play?”

Harrison went further, explaining the catchment area of York and the superb professional sporting opportunity in the city.

“It has an exclusive catchment area with approximately 202,000 residents and approximately 615,000 people in North Yorkshire.

“Can York handle rugby league and be attractive to the competition?

“York is consistently ranked as one of the top five liveable cities in the UK and attracts over nine million visitors annually, providing an unmatched opportunity to grow the game in a premium destination.

“There is minimal sporting competition – there is no football league club or premiership rugby union team.

“York rugby league is positioned as the city’s premier professional sporting club offering a clean market for fan engagement and brand growth.”

On field too, Harrison believes the Knights are growing and deserve a shot.

“York have reached the Championship play-offs in 2022, 2023 and 2024 – the only other club to do so is Featherstone.

“They achieved a Challenge Cup quarter-final in 2023 and then the 1895 Cup semi-finals in 2023 and 2024.

“They have a proven ability to compete with Super League opposition in knock-out formats

“If York were given £1.6 million to spend and they attracted a prime Kevin Sinfield. They have never had the chance to bring that player in yet.

“London have had international players, Bradford historically had superstars such as Robbie and Henry Paul – York have never had that type of exposure.

“Would their crowds get bigger? Would their sponsors get bigger? Would their views get bigger if they could bring in two or three Australian internationals? Would that capture this cosmopolitan York?

“They have a strategic relevance to the sport. IMG ranked York at 15th without having the benefit of Super League. They are building.

“Their club revenue has grown from £500,000 in 2021 to £2.3 million in 2024 demonstrating the rise of commercial opportunity.

“Season ticket sales increased 90 per cent over the last three years driven by strong community connection.”