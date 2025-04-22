Hull KR boss Willie Peters gives latest on Tom Davies following injury concern

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters admits that the club are “hoping” that Tom Davies’ injury is “nothing major” as Joe Burgess remains sidelined with concussion.

Davies and Burgess both left the field in Rovers’ big derby win over Hull FC last weekend, with Davies’ problem as such that winger Lee Kershaw has been recalled from his loan spell with Castleford Tigers.

Burgess, meanwhile, will have to go through the 12-day concussion protocol after failing his HIA during his side’s win.

Peters, however, is hopeful that Davies won’t be out for too long with the former Catalans Dragons winger booked in for a scan today.

“Tom Davies will get the scan today. It has settled a lot better but he definitely won’t be playing this week. We are just hoping it’s nothing major,” Peters said.

“Joe Burgess is in great spirits. We will go through the protocols now and the aim will be to get him back for Salford.

“Bill Leyland has passed his protocols and is ready to go if called upon.

“We know Lee Kershaw can do a job. It’s difficult going into a different system and a different team environment.

“He has been with us through the whole pre-season and it was good for him to get some game time.”