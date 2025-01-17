Leading rugby league agent makes bold Leeds Rhinos prediction for 2025 Super League season

LEADING rugby league agent Craig Harrison, of Show Me The Money UK, has backed Leeds Rhinos to finish in the top four in the 2025 Super League season.

The Rhinos are in a new era under new head coach Brad Arthur, with the former Parramatta Eels boss installing a strict regime at Headingley to improve the squad’s fitness and physicality after two seasons of missing out on the Super League play-offs.

Leeds have already had one pre-season game – an 18-16 win over Wakefield Trinity – in which all five new signings (Ryan Hall, Maika Sivo, Cooper Jenkins, Keenan Palasia and Jake Connor) played.

For Harrison, he believes that this Leeds side now has the correct balance as well as the ‘edge’ that has been missing from the side in recent seasons.

“That was the best game I have seen Mikolaj Oledzki played for a while. Tom Holroyd looked sharp, they have a couple of Aussie forwards who are absolute animals. I was shocked,” Harrison said on The Full Eighty Minutes podcast.

“Leeds will finish in the top four and, I said this to Matt Peet, trust me they will be alright. They have enough quality all around.

“They have always lacked aggression and nastiness. They had that aggression and edge to them against Wakefield. Leeds will finish in the top four.

“Maika Sivo and Ryan Hall will pump the yards this year – they will make 200 metres per game. You have pace with Ash Handley and Harry Newman.”