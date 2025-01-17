Jake Connor makes admission on Leeds Rhinos fans and potential post-rugby league career

JAKE CONNOR has admitted that is up to him and his performances to turnaround any potential animosity from Leeds Rhinos fans towards him.

Connor is well known for ‘pushing the boundaries’ as a rugby league player, constantly getting under players’ and opposition fans’ skin.

With Connor making the move from Huddersfield Giants in the off-season, it is always interesting to see how supporters respond to a new player.

However, the 30-year-old is determined to let his playing do the talking on the pitch.

“I don’t know, it’s up to the fans. I guess it’s up to me with my performances as well,” Connor told League Express.

“I’ve got to take it as it comes and hopefully my performances can change their attitudes.

“I really enjoyed running out in front of them on Boxing Day. I enjoyed getting back to my game and playing freely and that’s what Brad Arthur brings.

“We play what we see and that’s what I’ve liked. I’ve missed that role in the past few years and that probably hindered my performances at Huddersfield.

“Everyone knows I’m not the most structured guy so it sometimes hurts me. I know it’s a team game but I like to play that free-flowing rugby and I think the club suits me.”

Of course, aged 30, there won’t be too many more contracts knocking about for Connor in the near future – so has he thought about what he would like to do once he hangs up his boots?

“I’ve not really thought a bout that. I’ve coached for a long time, I’ve coached ten years in the amateur game so maybe slot into a coaching role somewhere.

“I would like to stay in rugby. I feel like I’ve got something to offer particularly in the attacking department.”