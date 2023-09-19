Leading try, goal and point scorers in Super League, Championship and League One

Here are the current standings for tries, goals and points in all three divisions.
BETFRED SUPER LEAGUE – LEADING SCORERS
(League games only)
Tries
1 = Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons) 27
Abbas Miski (Wigan Warriors) 27
3 Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards) 26
4 Tommy Makinson (St Helens) 22
5 Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors) 20
Goals
1 Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 90
2 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 86
3 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 82
4 Ben Reynolds (Leigh Leopards) 74
5 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 70
Points
1 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 190
2 = Adam Keighran (Catalans Dragons) 188
2 Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 188
4 = Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 180
Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 180
BETFRED CHAMPIONSHIP – LEADING SCORERS
(League games only)
Tries
1 Lachlan Walmsley (Halifax Panthers) 34
2 Gareth Gale (Featherstone Rovers) 28
3 Guy Armitage (Toulouse Olympique) 21
4 = Ben Jones-Bishop (Sheffield Eagles) 20
Connor Jones (Featherstone Rovers) 20
Goals
1 Jake Shorrocks (Toulouse Olympique) 102
2 Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) 95
3 Dec Patton (Bradford Bulls) 74
4 Ryan Shaw (Barrow Raiders) 65
5 Louis Jouffret (Halifax Panthers) 62
Points
1 Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) 222
2 Jake Shorrocks (Toulouse Olympique) 220
3 Josh Rourke (Whitehaven) 160
5 Ryan Shaw (Barrow Raiders) 154
4 Dec Patton (Bradford Bulls) 152
BETFRED LEAGUE ONE – LEADING SCORERS
(League games and play-offs)
Tries
1 Sam Smeaton (Doncaster) 20
2 Owen Restall (Dewsbury Rams) 16
3 Patrick Ah Van (Oldham) 15
4 = Cameron Brown (Cornwall) 13
Jack Render (Hunslet) 13
Rob Massam (North Wales Crusaders) 13
Sean Sabutey (Workington Town) 13
Goals
1 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 93
2 Martyn Ridyard (Oldham) 80
3 Paul Sykes (Dewsbury Rams) 76
4 Ciaran Walker (Workington Town) 74
5 Matty Beharrell (Hunslet) 65
Points
1 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 222
2 Ciaran Walker (Workington Town) 181
3 Martyn Ridyard (Oldham) 169
4 Paul Sykes (Dewsbury Rams) 165
5 Matty Beharrell (Hunslet) 143