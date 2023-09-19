Super League Round 26: Albert Goldthorpe Medal points

HERE’S who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…

Leigh Leopards 20-19 Wakefield Trinity

3 pts – Tom Amone (Leigh Leopards)

2 pts – Lee Kershaw (Wakefield Trinity)

1 pt – Jay Pitts (Wakefield Trinity)

Warrington Wolves 6-18 St Helens

Jack Welsby’s defence at the back was sensational, saving multiple tries.

3 pts – Jack Welsby (St Helens)

2 pts – Jonny Lomax (St Helens)

1 pt – Tommy Makinson (St Helens)

Wigan Warriors 48-6 Castleford Tigers

Bevan French is becoming a quality stand-off, taking the line on more frequently, and his offloads are more clinical.

3 pts – Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

2 pts – Abbas Miski (Wigan Warriors)

1 pt – Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)

Hull FC 20-52 Huddersfield Giants

Tui Lolohea laid on four try assists in a classy display within an effective Huddersfield spine.

3 pts – Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants)

2 pts – Sebastine Ikahihifo (Huddersfield Giants)

1 pt – Jake Connor (Huddersfield Giants)

Catalans Dragons 61-0 Leeds Rhinos

Adam Keighran’s hat-trick and near-perfect goal-kicking stands out in a Catalans’ side that is bristling with attacking moves and clinical defensive excellence.

3 pts – Adam Keighran (Catalans Dragons)

2 pts – Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons)

1 pts – Benjamin Garcia (Catalans Dragons)

Hull KR 12-0 Salford Red Devils

Ryan Hall put in a huge shift with ball in hand and was rewarded with the match-clinching try.

3 pts – Ryan Hall (Hull KR)

2 pts – Brad Schneider (Hull KR)

1 pt – Elliot Minchella (Hull KR)

Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table (+ Round 26 points)

1= Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) 27 (+3)

George Williams (Warrington Wolves) 27

3 Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards) 22

4 Benjamin Garcia (Catalans Dragons) 20 (+1)

5= Tom Amone (Leigh Leopards) 17 (+3)

Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 17

7= Jake Clifford (Hull FC) 16

Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 16

9= Jordan Abdull (Hull KR) 15

Adam Keighran (Catalans Dragons) 15 (+3)