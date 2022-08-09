Leading try, goal and points scorers in Super League, Championship and League One

Leeds Rhinos’ Rhyse Martin leads the way in Super League’s point-scoring charts after a 22-point haul in their victory over Salford Red Devils.

Martin’s two tries and seven goals moved him to 166 points for the season and saw him jump from fourth to first in the standings, overtaking previous leader Tommy Makinson of St Helens.

Wigan Warriors’ Bevan French continues to lead the try-scoring stakes with 24, and Salford’s Marc Sneyd still leads on goals with 75.

In the Championship, Tee Ritson scored a try in Barrow Raiders’ defeat at Leigh Centurions to overtake Leigh’s Nene Macdonald in the try-scoring charts with 21.

The 26 tries of Keighley Cougars’ Mo Agoro in League One remains the most of any player in the professional divisions.

BETFRED SUPER LEAGUE – LEADING SCORERS

(League games only)

Tries

1 Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) 24

2 Ken Sio (Salford Red Devils) 22

3= Jai Field (Wigan Warriors) 18

Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors) 18

5 Tommy Makinson (St Helens) 17

Goals

1 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 75

2 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 71

3 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 68

4 Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 55

5 Chris Hankinson (Toulouse Olympique) 53

Points

1 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 166

2 Tommy Makinson (St Helens) 164

3 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 155

4 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 154

5 Chris Hankinson (Toulouse Olympique) 122

BETFRED CHAMPIONSHIP – LEADING SCORERS

(League games only)

Tries

1 Tee Ritson (Barrow Raiders) 21

2= Nene Macdonald (Leigh Centurions) 20

Anthony Thackeray (Sheffield Eagles) 20

4 Johnny Campbell (Batley Bulldogs) 19

5= Krisnan Inu (Leigh Centurions) 18

Ben Jones-Bishop (Sheffield Eagles) 18

Goals

1 Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers) 99

2 Tom Gilmore (Batley Bulldogs) 91

3 Krisnan Inu (Leigh Centurions) 89

4 Joe Keyes (Halifax Panthers) 86

5 Dec Patton (Bradford Bulls) 76

Points

1 Krisnan Inu (Leigh Centurions) 250

2 Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers) 238

3 Joe Keyes (Halifax Panthers) 217

4 Tom Gilmore (Batley Bulldogs) 198

5 Dec Patton (Bradford Bulls) 160

BETFRED LEAGUE ONE – LEADING SCORERS

(League games only)

Tries

1 Mo Agoro (Keighley Cougars) 26

2 = Rob Massam (North Wales Crusaders) 17

Owen Restall (Oldham) 17

Lewis Sheridan (Rochdale Hornets) 17

5 Gav Rodden (North Wales Crusaders) 16

Goals

1 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 100

2 Dan Abram (Swinton Lions) 99

3 Tommy Johnson (North Wales Crusaders) 95

4 Lewis Sheridan (Rochdale Hornets) 60

5 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 59

Points

1 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 256

3 Tommy Johnson (North Wales Crusaders) 234

2 Dan Abram (Swinton Lions) 226

4 Lewis Sheridan (Rochdale Hornets) 188

5 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 130