Lee Briers to leave Wigan Warriors for NRL role

Wigan Warriors assistant coach Lee Briers will leave the club at the end of the season to join Brisbane Broncos in the NRL.

A Warrington Wolves playing legend, Briers only joined Wigan under new head coach Matt Peet for this season and has been credited for his contribution to their success, particularly on Super League’s most prolific attack.

But Briers has accepted “an opportunity” at Brisbane and will leave the Warriors at the end of the season to work Down Under.

“I’ve always had an ambition to go to Australia to test myself and an opportunity has arisen to go to the NRL,” explained Briers, 44.

“Whilst I am excited to move, it is a bittersweet moment because I absolutely love it at Wigan. It’s been a tremendously tough decision to take but it’s one if I didn’t take, I would probably regret.”

Peet said: “Lee has made a really positive impact on the club since he joined us, not just with his knowledge and his coaching expertise, but most importantly, him as a bloke.

“I’m sad to see him go and to see his family go but I’m also really pleased for him to get this opportunity, I know it’s an ambition that he’s had for a long time.”