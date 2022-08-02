Leading try, goal and points scorers in Super League, Championship and League One

Wigan Warriors’ Bevan French took the outright lead in the Super League try-scoring charts with his hat-trick against Hull Kingston Rovers last week.

French now has 24 tries, three clear of Ken Sio who failed to score despite Salford Red Devils’ impressive win over St Helens.

Salford’s Marc Sneyd remains Super League’s top goal scorer with 74, while Saints’ Tommy Makinson leads the points standings with 156.

In the Championship, Tee Ritson scored two tries for Barrow Raiders at the Summer Bash to move level with Leigh Centurions’ Nene Macdonald as joint-top try scorer, each on 20.

Keighley Cougars’ Mo Agoro continues to comfortably lead the League One try-scoring charts with 26.

BETFRED SUPER LEAGUE – LEADING SCORERS

(League games only)

Tries

1 Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) 24

2 Ken Sio (Salford Red Devils) 21

3= Tommy Makinson (St Helens) 17

Jai Field (Wigan Warriors) 17

5= Derrell Olpherts (Castleford Tigers) 15

Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos) 15

Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors) 15

Goals

1 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 74

2= Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 64

Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 64

4 Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 54

5 Chris Hankinson (Toulouse Olympique) 51

Points

1 Tommy Makinson (St Helens) 156

2 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 153

3 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 146

4 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 144

5 Chris Hankinson (Toulouse Olympique) 118

BETFRED CHAMPIONSHIP – LEADING SCORERS

(League games only)

Tries

1= Tee Ritson (Barrow Raiders) 20

Nene Macdonald (Leigh Centurions) 20

3 Ben Jones-Bishop (Sheffield Eagles) 18

4= Lachlan Walmsley (Halifax Panthers) 17

Krisnan Inu (Leigh Centurions) 17

Anthony Thackeray (Sheffield Eagles) 17

Goals

1 Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers) 97

2 Tom Gilmore (Batley Bulldogs) 82

3= Joe Keyes (Halifax Panthers) 81

Krisnan Inu (Leigh Centurions) 81

5 Dec Patton (Bradford Bulls) 68

Points

1 = Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers) 234

2 Krisnan Inu (Leigh Centurions) 230

3 Joe Keyes (Halifax Panthers) 207

4 Tom Gilmore (Batley Bulldogs) 176

5 Dec Patton (Bradford Bulls) 144

BETFRED LEAGUE ONE – LEADING SCORERS

(League games only)

Tries

1 Mo Agoro (Keighley Cougars) 26

2= Rob Massam (North Wales Crusaders) 17

Lewis Sheridan (Rochdale Hornets) 17

4 Owen Restall (Oldham) 15

5= Charlie Graham (Keighley Cougars) 14

Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 14

Gav Rodden (North Wales Crusaders) 14

Goals

1 Dan Abram (Swinton Lions) 96

2 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 95

3 Tommy Johnson (North Wales Crusaders) 89

4 Lewis Sheridan (Rochdale Hornets) 60

5 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 56

Points

1 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 246

2 Dan Abram (Swinton Lions) 220

3 Tommy Johnson (North Wales Crusaders) 218

4 Lewis Sheridan (Rochdale Hornets) 188

5 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 124