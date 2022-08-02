Sky Sports reveal fresh Super League TV picks with two all-Yorkshire clashes

Super League have confirmed which matches will be shown live on TV in Round 24, with two all-Yorkshire clashes to feature on Sky Sports.

On Thursday 18 August, Sky will show the West Yorkshire derby between Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers (kick-off 8pm), two sides currently in the play-off places.

The following night (Friday 19 August, kick-off 8pm), relegation-threatened Wakefield Trinity’s trip to Hull FC will also be broadcast by Sky.

Betfred Super League – Round 24

Thursday 18 August

Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers, 8pm (Sky Sports)

Friday 19 August

Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity, 8pm (Sky Sports)

Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves, 8pm

St Helens v Hull KR, 8pm

Wigan Warriors v Toulouse, 8pm

Saturday 20 August

Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils, 7pm local/ 6pm UK