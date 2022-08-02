Sky Sports reveal fresh Super League TV picks with two all-Yorkshire clashes

Super League have confirmed which matches will be shown live on TV in Round 24, with two all-Yorkshire clashes to feature on Sky Sports.
On Thursday 18 August, Sky will show the West Yorkshire derby between Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers (kick-off 8pm), two sides currently in the play-off places.
The following night (Friday 19 August, kick-off 8pm), relegation-threatened Wakefield Trinity’s trip to Hull FC will also be broadcast by Sky.
Betfred Super League – Round 24
Thursday 18 August
Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers, 8pm (Sky Sports)
Friday 19 August
Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity, 8pm (Sky Sports)
Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves, 8pm
St Helens v Hull KR, 8pm
Wigan Warriors v Toulouse, 8pm
Saturday 20 August
Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils, 7pm local/ 6pm UK