League Express Christmas Quiz answers

IN OUR last issue of League Express prior to Christmas we included our annual Christmas Quiz to keep your brains ticking over during the festive break with 100 questions that were designed to test your Rugby League knowledge.

Now’s your chance to see how you’ve done as we reveal the answers.

How many did you score?

ANSWERS

INTERNATIONAL

1 James Fisher-Harris, Georgia Hale, Jérémy Bourson

2 64-0

3 Ash Handley, George Williams, and Matty Ashton

4 Elliott Whitehead

5 Sipi Tau

6 Hamilton

7 Edwin Ipape

8 Zero

9 2016

10 Fassolette-Kielty Trophy

SUPER LEAGUE

1 28

2 Bevan French

3 Catalans, 61-0 (v Leeds)

4 Josh Thewlis

5 17

6 June

7 Hull KR (Leigh and Wigan)

8 Leeds

9 Chris McQueen

10 Warrington and Huddersfield

SUPER LEAGUE SQUAD NUMBERS

1 Daryl Clark (St Helens no 9)

2 Catalans

3 The surname Smith

4 Liam Horne wore no 45 for Castleford

5 20

6 Callum McLelland of Castleford

7 Sam Luckley of Hull KR

8 Tyler Dupree (16 at Salford, 34 at Wigan) and Jordan Crowther (14 at Wakefield, 36 at Warrington)

9 29

10 4 (Tommy Makinson, Adam Swift, Bevan French and Tom Davies)

CHAMPIONSHIP

1 Gareth Gale (30 for Featherstone)

2 Kyle Amor at Widnes

3 York

4 Jermaine Coleman

5 Whitehaven

6 Jake Shorrocks at Toulouse

7 Jack Miller

8 Andy Badrock

9 Joe Keyes

10 Three (John Kear, Matt Diskin and Craig Lingard)

LEAGUE ONE

1 West Wales Raiders

2 London Skolars and Newcastle Thunder (reversed in the latter case)

3 Midlands Hurricanes

4 Rochdale

5 Reiss Butterworth

6 Hunslet and Doncaster

7 Five

8 Five

9 Workington

10 Eco-Power Stadium

CUP COMPETITIONS

1 Lachlan Lam

2 Halifax defeated Batley 12-10

3 Jez Litten

4 Brad Schneider

5 Elliot Minchella

6 Batley

7 Louis Jouffret

8 Chris Kendall

9 Elliot Kear

10 52

WOMEN’S RUGBY LEAGUE

1 Amy Hardcastle

2 Tara Jones

3 Leeds

4 Amelia Brown

5 Featherstone

6 Leigh and Barrow

7 Sinead Peach

8 Denis Betts

9 London Broncos

10 Vicky Molyneux

COMMUNITY GAME

1 Rochdale Mayfield

2 Newsome Panthers

3 Distington

4 Hammersmith Hills Hoists

5 Featherstone Lions

6 Serbia

7 Craig McShane

8 Orrell St James

9 Merthyr Tydfil

10 Siddal

NRL

1 Anthony Griffin (St George Illawarra Dragons) and Justin Holbrook (Gold Coast Titans)

2 Jamayne Isaako

3 Cameron McInnes

4 Brisbane Broncos

5 Canterbury Bulldogs (Raymond Faitala-Mariner, Matt Burton and Reed Mahoney)

6 Kalyn Ponga

7 Gold Coast Titans

8 Wests Tigers

9 Manly (Tom, Jake and Ben Trbojevic)

10 Ben Cummins

MISCELLANEOUS

1 2001 and 2007

2 Jack Welsby and Konrad Hurrell

3 83rd

4 Wigan

5 Catalans

6 It was drawn

7 Lewis King

8 Wigan

9 St Helens

10 Warrington

