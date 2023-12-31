WITH the clock winding down to midnight of the 31st January, all eyes are now firmly focused on 2024 and what the new year will bring.

However, when looking back at the 2023 season, there were a number of moments on the rugby league field that deserve to be highlighted and celebrated.

Here are the top six rugby league moments of 2023.

6. David Fifita’s return to Wakefield

This might be one out of left field, but David Fifita returning to Wakefield Trinity surely merits a place on this list. With Trinity struggling to win a game, head coach Mark Applegarth sent out an SOS to the ‘Big Bopper’ in an attempt to help the West Yorkshire club stave off relegation. Fifita, who made over 150 appearances for Wakefield in his seven-year spell prior to 2023, answered it and helped Wakefield win four games. The presence of Fifita almost turned things around for Trinity, but it was just too late – Fifita almost missed the birth of his child for his beloved club too.

5. St Helens winning the World Club Challenge

St Helens were that keen to take on the Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge that they were willing to fly halfway across the world during the Super League season. After being written off by all and sundry – particularly Down Under where Paul Wellens’ side were given no hope – Saints produced a big-game masterclass, with halfback Lewis Dodd sending over the winning drop goal to underline that Saints side as one of the greatest ever produced in the UK. In doing so, St Helens became just the second British team to win the competition in Australia, making a whole host of people eat humble pie.

4. Sam Tomkins’ remarkable try against St Helens in play-off semi-finals

It was written in the stars for the retiring Sam Tomkins to leave his mark on his old rivals St Helens in the semi-finals of the 2023 play-offs. Tomkins, who had blighted Saints for years whilst at Wigan, was heading into his final few games with the Catalans Dragons following an illustrious career. With the sides locked at six apiece heading into the final moments at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, Tomkins received the ball in front of the sticks. Shaping to drop a goal, the onrushing Saints defence made the veteran think twice. As such, Tomkins instead danced his way through to the whitewash to send the Dragons into the Super League Grand Final and end Saints’ hopes of five successive Grand Final wins.

3. Leigh Leopards win the Challenge Cup

It took them 52 years but Leigh finally had another success in the Challenge Cup competition. The whole story surrounding the Leopards, from owner Derek Beaumont’s rebrand to the influx of new, quality players was one of a fairytale – and the Golden Point victory over Hull KR in the final epitomised that dream. Remember, this Leigh side was one that had been a Championship club in 2022, as Adrian Lam’s men went from 1895 Cup winners to Challenge Cup victors in just a whirlwind year. The feat would definitely have placed first had it not been for London Broncos’ exploits.

2. London Broncos earn promotion to Super League

No one gave them a chance of doing it – and not even the most staunch of London Broncos fans would have believed it was possible after being drawn against Sheffield Eagles, Featherstone Rovers and then Toulouse Olympique. However, the capital club defied all odds to win in France and restore London’s Super League status after a number of years in the wilderness. At the heart of their 18-14 success over Toulouse in the Championship Grand Final was head coach Mike Eccles, who had taken over midway through the year with the Broncos languishing near the bottom of the table. The incredible run was one that will likely never be repeated again.

1. Kevin Sinfield carries Rob Burrow over finishing line

It might not have happened on a rugby league field, but Kevin Sinfield carrying Rob Burrow over the finishing line during the Leeds Marathon back in May encapsulated the unbreakable bond of friendship between the two former teammates. Ever since Burrow was diagnosed by Motor Neurone Disease back in late 2019, Sinfield has been there by his side, raising money and awareness over the cruel disease. The two were awarded CBEs in the New Year’s Honours List.

