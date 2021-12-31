League Express Christmas Quiz Answers

Those readers who attempted our League Express Christmas Quiz, which featured in our issue of 20 December, will have faced some tough questions that will no doubt have kept many puzzling throughout the Christmas period.

We promised that the answers would feature on our website on New Year’s Eve and here they are.

We all hope you enjoyed answering as many questions as you could.

Player squad numbers

1 Niall Evalds

2 Tom Davies

3 Jake Wardle

4 Josh Griffin

5 Ryan Hall

6 Robert Lui

7 Joe Mellor

8 Lee Mossop

9 James Roby

10 Tinirau Arona

11 Ben Currie

12 Liam Farrell

13 James Brown

14 George Flanagan

15 Keenan Tomlinson

16 Jack Bussey

17 Ben Kavanagh

18 Jordan Williams

19 Matthew Fletcher

20 Paddy Burns

21 Latrell Schaumkel

22 Brett Carter

23 Lewis Else

24 Daniel Barcoe

Player Stats

Tries Ken Sio

Try Assists Josh Drinkwater

Tackles Joe Shorrocks

Missed Tackles James Maloney

Tackle Busts David Fifita

Metres Made Tom Davies

Clean Breaks Jake Bibby

Dummy-Half Runs Brad Dwyer

Forty-Twenties Marc Sneyd

Yellow Cards James Bentley

2021 Retirees final games

Ryan Atkins 19 September v London Broncos

Bob Beswick 18 September v Toulouse Olympique

Danny Brough 25 September v Batley Bulldogs

Jodie Broughton 2 October v Toulouse OIympique

Kevin Brown 4 September v Castleford Tigers

Rémi Casty 10 October v Featherstone Rovers

Paul Clough 19 September v Swinton Lions

Tony Clubb 17 September v Catalans Dragons

Matt Cook 19 September v Swinton Lions

Anthony England 8 March 2020 v Sheffield Eagles

Liam Finn 19 September v Oldham

Ben Flower 13 August v Leeds Rhinos

James Green 19 September v London Broncos

Scott Grix 2 October v Featherstone Rovers

Greg Inglis 17 May v Huddersfield Giants

Matt James 12 September v Swinton Lions

Dom Manfredi 28 May v Catalans Dragons

Frankie Mariano 22 August v Batley Bulldogs

Tyrone McCarthy 24 June v Warrington Wolves

Grant Millington 16 September v Warrington Wolves

Lee Mossop 6 August v Wigan Warriors

Michael Shenton 16 September v Warrington Wolves

Joel Thompson 17 September v Salford Red Devils

Blake Wallace 11 April v Huddersfield Giants

Danny Washbrook 19 September v London Broncos

Scott Wheeldon 19 September v Featherstone Rovers

Rob Worrincy 19 September v Featherstone Rovers

Super League 2021

1 Joe Chan (Catalans Dragons)

2 Salford Red Devils

3 Morgan Gannon (Leeds Rhinos)

4 Hull Kingston Rovers

5 Tommy Makinson

6 Kevin Naiqama

7 James Maloney 5

8 Jack Walker

9 Jake Bibby

10 Salford Red Devils – 70 points against Castleford Tigers

Championship 2021

1 Newcastle Thunder and Widnes Vikings

2 Halifax Panthers

3 London Broncos

4 The Rock, Roehampton

5 Craig Hall

6 Featherstone Rovers

7 Hull FC (pre-season game)

8 Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster

9 Tyler Dupree

10 Mathieu Jussaume

NRL 2021

1 Melbourne Storm and South Sydney Rabbitohs

2 Tom Trbojevic

3 Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

4 South Sydney

5 Queensland Country Bank Stadium (Townsville), CBus Super Stadium (Gold Coast) and Suncorp Stadium (Brisbane)

6 Tom Burgess

7 10-10 draw

8 Nathan Cleary

9 New Zealand Warriors

10 Alex Johnston

Miscellaneous 2021

1 Sione Mata’utia

2 Mason Lino

3 Roger Tuivasa Sheck

4 Sam Burgess

5 Leeds Rhinos

6 Benji Marshall

7 Kyle Eastmond

8 Robert Elstone

9 Cameron Smith

10 Ian Lenagan