League Express Christmas Quiz Answers

Those readers who attempted our League Express Christmas Quiz, which featured in our issue of 20 December, will have faced some tough questions that will no doubt have kept many puzzling throughout the Christmas period.
We promised that the answers would feature on our website on New Year’s Eve and here they are.
We all hope you enjoyed answering as many questions as you could.
Player squad numbers
1 Niall Evalds
2 Tom Davies
3 Jake Wardle
4 Josh Griffin
5 Ryan Hall
6 Robert Lui
7 Joe Mellor
8 Lee Mossop
9 James Roby
10 Tinirau Arona
11 Ben Currie
12 Liam Farrell
13 James Brown
14 George Flanagan
15 Keenan Tomlinson
16 Jack Bussey
17 Ben Kavanagh
18 Jordan Williams
19 Matthew Fletcher
20 Paddy Burns
21 Latrell Schaumkel
22 Brett Carter
23 Lewis Else
24 Daniel Barcoe
Player Stats
Tries Ken Sio
Try Assists Josh Drinkwater
Tackles Joe Shorrocks
Missed Tackles James Maloney
Tackle Busts David Fifita
Metres Made Tom Davies
Clean Breaks Jake Bibby
Dummy-Half Runs Brad Dwyer
Forty-Twenties Marc Sneyd
Yellow Cards James Bentley
2021 Retirees final games
Ryan Atkins 19 September v London Broncos
Bob Beswick 18 September v Toulouse Olympique
Danny Brough 25 September v Batley Bulldogs
Jodie Broughton 2 October v Toulouse OIympique
Kevin Brown 4 September v Castleford Tigers
Rémi Casty 10 October v Featherstone Rovers
Paul Clough 19 September v Swinton Lions
Tony Clubb 17 September v Catalans Dragons
Matt Cook 19 September v Swinton Lions
Anthony England 8 March 2020 v Sheffield Eagles
Liam Finn 19 September v Oldham
Ben Flower 13 August v Leeds Rhinos
James Green 19 September v London Broncos
Scott Grix 2 October v Featherstone Rovers
Greg Inglis 17 May v Huddersfield Giants
Matt James 12 September v Swinton Lions
Dom Manfredi 28 May v Catalans Dragons
Frankie Mariano 22 August v Batley Bulldogs
Tyrone McCarthy 24 June v Warrington Wolves
Grant Millington 16 September v Warrington Wolves
Lee Mossop 6 August v Wigan Warriors
Michael Shenton 16 September v Warrington Wolves
Joel Thompson 17 September v Salford Red Devils
Blake Wallace 11 April v Huddersfield Giants
Danny Washbrook 19 September v London Broncos
Scott Wheeldon 19 September v Featherstone Rovers
Rob Worrincy 19 September v Featherstone Rovers
Super League 2021
1 Joe Chan (Catalans Dragons)
2 Salford Red Devils
3 Morgan Gannon (Leeds Rhinos)
4 Hull Kingston Rovers
5 Tommy Makinson
6 Kevin Naiqama
7 James Maloney 5
8 Jack Walker
9 Jake Bibby
10 Salford Red Devils – 70 points against Castleford Tigers
Championship 2021
1 Newcastle Thunder and Widnes Vikings
2 Halifax Panthers
3 London Broncos
4 The Rock, Roehampton
5 Craig Hall
6 Featherstone Rovers
7 Hull FC (pre-season game)
8 Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster
9 Tyler Dupree
10 Mathieu Jussaume
NRL 2021
1 Melbourne Storm and South Sydney Rabbitohs
2 Tom Trbojevic
3 Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
4 South Sydney
5 Queensland Country Bank Stadium (Townsville), CBus Super Stadium (Gold Coast) and Suncorp Stadium (Brisbane)
6 Tom Burgess
7 10-10 draw
8 Nathan Cleary
9 New Zealand Warriors
10 Alex Johnston
Miscellaneous 2021
1 Sione Mata’utia
2 Mason Lino
3 Roger Tuivasa Sheck
4 Sam Burgess
5 Leeds Rhinos
6 Benji Marshall
7 Kyle Eastmond
8 Robert Elstone
9 Cameron Smith
10 Ian Lenagan