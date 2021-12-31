Two Tribes – Martyn Sadler talks to Steve Mascord

On the eve of the New Year, League Express editor MARTYN SADLER sat down with Australian Rugby League journalist STEVE MASCORD, who is now based in London, to talk about Steve’s new book, ‘Two Tribes – The untold story of Rugby League’s divided year and the birth of the NRL.’

Martyn recently wrote a review of the book in League Express, which can be seen here, and today’s discussion was a perfect opportunity to find out more about what had prompted Steve to write it and what he had learned from having done so.