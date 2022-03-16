League Express Mailbag : Monday 14th March

THE END IS NIGH

A few years ago, the great Australian coach and commentator Phil Gould said doctors and lawyers would ruin our game in the foreseeable future.

Listening to the post-game discussion on Thursday evening I think it is probably already happening.

Rugby League is in the entertainment industry and if people are not entertained then they will look elsewhere.

Of course, foul play will always be punished accordingly, but League is an aggressive collision sport. Occasionally high tackles and foul play will happen.

The anticipation of a fight, brawl or scuffle was always a highlight of any game.

Those players who played on the edge were feared and much loved. But now they do not have a place in our game. Sad!

If the RFL really cared about players, then why did Hull have a four-day turnaround?

We all know that is more detrimental to health than anything else. But I did not hear anything about that.

Also, listening to Karen Moorhouse referencing Netball and Rugby League as similar sports is deeply worrying. That is a laughable, ludicrous statement.

Surely the people running the game need to be more in tune with the game and the fans.

Seeing the players suspended for weeks on end is not the answer either. We want to see the best players on the field whenever possible.

Remember, without the fans and a TV audience , you have nothing.

The demise of Rugby League is already here.

Lee Davies, Newquay, Cornwall

REALIGNMENT MANAGEMENT SPEAK!

I have just been reading the story regarding the realignment of the RFL and Super League (7 March).

It all seems to be perfectly straightforward but after all these months of wrangling I just wanted to check I’d got it all clear in my head.

It seems that a new strategic partner with expertise in the field will allow an embedded split to provide long-term financial clarity. In the meantime an innovative showcase allowing data and location intelligence will help Rugby League unlock significant opportunities for clubs and stakeholder partners, working collaboratively and building solutions across sectors and opportunistic markets.

Connectivity will play a key role in enabling this structural transformation of key vertical markets creating more responsible and socially inclusive business models, able to deliver positive net socio-economic impact. Obviously fast-track opportunities will identify key domains.

The values of the sport will be aggregated, as new and diverse global partners add to the refreshment portfolio funnel, maximising disbursements across entire sectors driving both higher echelons and grassroots (primary markets obviously a key function of miasmic pre-planning).

The shared destiny enshrined in the embedded split ensures a refocus on leveraging communications and the online space to contribute sustainable mobility while also catalysing the roll-out of social media services through cross-sectoral cooperation with champion customers, users and early adopters. The new body will create diverse connections that enable positive change. The knowledge and expertise of its stakeholders will, doubtless, enable innovators to transform ideas into real-world solutions.

Other than me wondering whether there might be an opportunity for upstream/downstream new space actors, I think that seems to be it. Does everybody agree?

Michael O’Hare, Northwood, Middlesex

‘AVING A LARF

I have to laugh when I see Paul Cullen is on the Match Review Panel.

He was one of the dirtiest players to ever play the game.

The arrogance of said panel, to add an extra game to a player who dares to appeal a ban. What is that all about?

Lynne Hartley, Leeds

SAINTS BY NAME, SAINTS BY NATURE

I have on occasion complained about the hierarchy at Saints not replying to correspondence from myself.

However, I am pleased to say now that the stewards and ticket office at the Warrington game. went above and beyond on Friday to sort out my predicament.

Because the weather was so bad, I changed clothing before I left home but unfortunately, did not transfer my season-ticket to my changed clothing. I explained my problem to the stewards and ticket office and they sorted it.

Thank you very much.

David Edgell, Warrington