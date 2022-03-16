Leeds Rhinos welcome back key men as squads named for Friday’s Super League clashes

The 21-man squads have been named for Friday’s two Super League clashes, as Salford Red Devils host Leeds Rhinos and Hull Kingston Rovers travel to Catalans Dragons.

Salford have made three changes to their squad for the televised visit of Leeds, including a return for Greg Burke following concussion.

However, James Greenwood is not included, while Jack Wells and Josh Johnson come in for Matt Costello and Sam Luckley.

The Red Devils continue to be without Kallum Watkins (ACL), Harvey Livett (wrist) and Dan Sarginson (shoulder).

There are also three changes to the Leeds squad, with Kruise Leeming, James Bentley and Cameron Smith all returning from suspensions.

Matt Prior will serve a one-game ban of his own while Corey Johnson and Muizz Mustapha are the other two players to make way.

David Fusitu’a and Mikolaj Oledzki are both including despite taking head knocks in last week’s defeat to Hull FC, but Harry Newman (hamstring), Richie Myler (groin), Tom Holroyd (ankle) and Sam Walters (shoulder) are still absent.

Catalans Dragons make only one change for the visit of Hull KR as they aim to make it five consecutive wins.

Dylan Napa returns to the squad after serving a four-match ban following his dismissal on his Dragons debut.

He replaces Jordan Dezaria, who begins his own three-game suspension, while Arthur Mourgue (ankle), Julian Bousquet (arm) and Matthieu Laguerre remain injured.

Hull KR have made two changes, with Dean Hadley out with a calf injury and Kane Linnett unexpectedly missing out on the squad.

Will Maher appears in the squad for the first time this season following an eye problem, with Will Tate also recalled.

Matt Parcell is named despite being a doubt with a leg issue though Lachlan Coote (hamstring), Ben Crooks (knee), Brad Takairangi (stood down) and Luis Johnson (foot) do not feature.

Catalans Dragons v Hull Kingston Rovers – Stade Gilbert Brutus, Friday 7.30pm (GMT)

Catalans: 2 Tom Davies, 3 Samisoni Langi, 4 Dean Whare, 5 Fouad Yaha, 6 Mitchell Pearce, 7 Josh Drinkwaer, 8 Gil Dudson, 9 Micky McIlorum, 11 Matt Whitley, 12 Mike McMeeken, 13 Ben Garcia, 14 Abris Da Costa, 15 Benjamin Jullien, 16 Paul Seguier, 17 Mickael Goudemand, 19 Arthur Romano, 20 Tyrone May, 22 Dylan Napa, 27 Joe Chan, 28 Sam Kasiano, 29 Sam Tomkins.

Hull KR: 4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 5 Ryan Hall, 7 Jordan Abdull, 8 Albert Vete, 9 Matt Parcell, 10 George King, 13 Matty Storton, 14 Jez Litten, 16 Korbin Sims, 17 Elliot Minchella, 18 Jimmy Keinhorst, 19 Will Dagger, 20 Mikey Lewis, 21 Rowan Milnes, 22 Will Maher, 23 Ethan Ryan, 24 Sam Wood, 25 Greg Richards, 26 Tom Garratt, 27 Frankie Halton, 28 Will Tate.

Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos – AJ Bell Stadium, Friday 8pm

Salford: 1 Ryan Brierley, 2 Ken Sio, 4 Tim Lafai, 5 Joe Burgess, 6 Brodie Croft, 7 Marc Sneyd, 8 Sitaleki Akauola, 10 Greg Burke, 11 Shane Wright, 13 Elijah Taylor, 14 Danny Addy, 15 King Vuniyayawa, 16 Ryan Lannon, 18 Chris Atkin, 19 Jack Ormondroyd, 20 Jack Wells, 21 Josh Johnson, 22 Rhys Williams, 28 Deon Cross, 29 Alex Gerrard.

Leeds: 1 Jack Walker, 2 David Fusitu’a, 4 Liam Sutcliffe, 5 Ash Handley, 6 Blake Austin, 7 Aidan Sezer, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 9 Kruise Leeming, 11 James Bentley, 12 Rhyse Martin, 13 Zane Tetevano, 14 Brad Dwyer, 15 Alex Mellor, 17 Cameron Smith, 19 Bodene Thompson, 20 Tom Briscoe, 21 Morgan Gannon, 23 Jack Broadbent, 24 Jarrod O’Connor, 25 James Donaldson, 29 Liam Tindall.