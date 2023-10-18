League Express Podcast #13 – Wigan Warriors crowned champions, London Broncos promoted and International news with Australian commentator Jason Costigan

Take a look at this week’s episode of the League Express podcast with Editor MARTYN SADLER, Co-host JAKE KEARNAN and special guest Australian Rugby League Commentator JASON COSTIGAN.
In this week’s episode of the League Express Podcast, Editor MARTYN SADLER and Co-host JAKE KEARNAN are joined by Australian Rugby League Commentator Jason Costigan to discuss the weekend’s Grand Final between the Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons, the Million Pound match between London Broncos and Toulouse Olympique and all things International Rugby League.