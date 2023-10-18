Emotional Ryan Brierley highlights the “sh*t side” of rugby league following the exits of Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers from Salford

AN emotional Ryan Brierley has highlighted the “sh*t side” of rugby league following the exits of Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers from the Salford Red Devils.

Leeds Rhinos confirmed the signings of the Salford pair this morning on three-year deals with the Rhinos laying down a marker for the 2024 Super League season and beyond.

Though Salford have received hefty transfer fees for Croft and Ackers, that doesn’t hide the fact that they are massive losses for the Red Devils.

And that loss has been emphasised by fellow Salford star Ryan Brierley, who struck up a brilliant on-field and off-field relationship with Croft and Ackers.

Brierley posted on X: “Damn this is devastating. This is the shit side of sport, not just losing players but losing best mates, I know how hard this was for both of them so I hope they go on to achieve great things at an unbelievable club and I hope our fans share the same sentiments to both of them❤️.”

It remains to be seen who Salford will replace Croft and Ackers with but it will be imperative for the club if they are aiming for a play-off spot once more in 2024.

